Tehran: Fajr International Film Festival continued on Friday for a third day. On the sidelines of the main events, several specialized meetings were held focusing on films produced by Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, and other countries. Raed Faridzadeh, head of the Iranian Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, toured the photo exhibitions and various other sections of the festival venue.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the festival’s third day provided an opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to engage in discussions about the diverse cinematic contributions from the participating nations. The specialized meetings aimed to foster collaboration and exchange of ideas among filmmakers.

Raed Faridzadeh’s tour of the exhibitions highlighted the festival’s commitment to celebrating international cinema. His visit underscored the importance of cultural exchange and the role of film in promoting understanding between different countries. The festival continues to serve as a platform for showcasing global cinema and facilitating dialogue among filmmakers.