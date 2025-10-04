Qeshm island: The Dayrestan Anthropology Museum on Qeshm Island is a treasure trove of history, showcasing 120 authenticated artifacts that date back 400 to 600 years. This museum serves as a window into the culture and traditions of the island’s inhabitants, offering insights into the coastal communities of the Persian Gulf.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, inaugurated in 2019, the Dayrestan Anthropology Museum is the third private museum in Qeshm, established through the dedication of Mohammad Zabiri and the local community. Over the years, they have gathered a diverse collection of items, including ancient manuscripts, agricultural tools, maritime equipment, traditional clothing, household items, and gravestones.

Among its most notable exhibits is a clay jar discovered beneath the rubble of an earthquake in the old village of Dayrestan, dating back over 400 years. Visitors wishing to explore this historical gem can find the museum located on the southern coast, next to the village’s Grand Mosque.

Dayrestan, a picturesque village in the Shahab district of Qeshm County, boasts a rich maritime history, having established extensive trade connections with Oman and other regions, including Africa and the littoral states of the Persian Gulf. The remnants of an ancient customs house and warehouses along its shores stand as testaments to this vibrant trading legacy.