Sulaymaniyah: The 7th edition of the Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair has commenced in Iraq with participation from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The event sees a gathering of 250 publishing houses along with printing and distribution centers representing 16 countries, including Iran, Egypt, Lebanon, the UK, the UAE, Germany, Palestine, Denmark, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, and Morocco.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the exhibition features an impressive collection of over 250,000 titles covering a wide array of genres. These include children’s literature, education, the arts, politics, economics, society, history, and philosophy, among others. The pavilion representing the Islamic Republic of Iran showcases more than 500 titles across various topics.

The book fair, which will continue until October 13, also offers a series of cultural events. These events include contributions from authors and publishers from both Iraq and international locations, enhancing the cultural exchange and dialogue fostered by the fair.