Egypt ambassador to US highlights strategic partnership with Washington at National Day celebration



Ambassador of Egypt to the US Motaz Zahran highlighted on Friday 12/7/2024 the importance of the longstanding strategic partnership between Egypt and the US during a celebration of the National Day of Egypt at the Egyptian embassy in Washington D.C.

Ambassador Zahran emphasized the partnership’s crucial role in fostering regional peace and stability, particularly in light of the current complex challenges plaguing the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a message read during the reception, extended his warmest greetings to Egypt on its National Day.

He underscored the depth and strength of the US-Egypt strategic relationship, highlighting ongoing cooperation and joint efforts to further solidify this partnership.

Adding to the spirit of cooperation, US Representative Dutch Ruppersberger, the co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Egypt Caucus, emphasized the importance of continuous coordination to develop the strategic partnership even further.

He expressed his unwavering commitment

to supporting collaboration across all sectors to achieve shared goals and mutual benefits for both nations.

Ambassador Zahran made a compelling case for the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the war in Gaza, calling for a collaborative effort to achieve a comprehensive solution that addresses the plight of the Palestinian people.

He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire followed by sincere efforts to address the dire situation faced by the Palestinian people who have endured decades of occupation.

He emphasized that a lasting solution hinges on tackling the root causes of the conflict to ensure lasting peace.

Zahran concluded by asserting that the Palestinian issue is not a side matter but rather central to regional stability and global peace, urging all parties involved to address this issue with seriousness and avoid double standards.

He underscored the unique position of the US-Egypt strategic partnership to make a significant difference and revive a culture of tolerance and acceptan

ce in the troubled region.

The National Day celebration served as an opportunity to reinforce Egypt’s unwavering determination to achieve lasting peace, security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The event resonated with a spirit of collaboration and a commitment to addressing regional challenges through the enduring partnership between Egypt and the United States.

Source: State Information Service Egypt