Egypt condemns Israeli massacre against Palestinians in Mawasi



Egypt condemned the massacre committed by Israel against al-Mawasi region, the area designated as a humanitarian zone in Western Khan Younis, on Saturday, killing about 80 civilians including children and civil emergency personnel.

Egypt has called on Israel to cease disregarding the lives of defenseless civilian citizens and to uphold essential humanitarian standards in accordance with international law and humanitarian law. Egypt emphasizes that such crimes are not subject to a statute of limitations and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Egypt added that these ongoing violations against Palestinian citizens further complicate current efforts to achieve calm and a ceasefire. These actions also intensify the human suffering of Palestinians amidst a regrettable international silence and perceived ineffectiveness.

Source: State Information Service Egypt