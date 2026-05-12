Envoy Highlights China’s Role in Iran’s Political Strategy Amid US-Israeli War

Beijing: Iran's Ambassador to Beijing, Abulreza Rahmani Fazli, emphasizes China's significant role in de-escalation efforts during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, noting that China is integral to Iran's political balancing strategy post-war.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the ambassador's remarks were made in an exclusive interview ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to China, concluding on May 15. This visit follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's discussions in Beijing, which included the US-Israeli conflict.

The conflict, beginning on February 28, paused under a ceasefire after 40 days. However, tensions linger as the US maintains a naval blockade and continues attacks on Iranian ships, leading to exchanges of fire.

The blockade, imposed by Trump on April 13, aims to pressure Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has enforced new navigation regulations as a self-defense measure since the early war days.

Rahmani Fazli elaborated on Araghchi's visit, highlighting Iran's strategy not to limit itself to short-term responses but to redefine its diplomatic stance with strategic partners. He underscored that China is a crucial element in Iran's broader political balancing against external pressures.

The ambassador acknowledged China's efforts to end the conflict, emphasizing Beijing's opposition to the war's expansion due to its implications on regional stability, energy security, and global trade.

China's role included facilitating negotiations through a peace initiative with Pakistan, leading to talks between Iranian and US representatives in Islamabad, and a 4-point plan by President Xi Jinping.

Rahmani Fazli noted China's view of the crisis focused on containing the conflict and maintaining regional security, rather than exerting pressure on Iran.

The ambassador also highlighted China's four-point regional proposal, which departs from imported security logic, emphasizing national sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, international law adherence, and the security-development link.

For Iran, the proposal's value lies in fostering dialogue and recognizing legitimate interests of all actors, aligning with Iran's principled view of regional self-determination over external intervention.