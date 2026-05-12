Minab School Massacre Becomes Global Symbol Condemning Israeli Actions Against Children: Iranian Minister

Tehran: Iran's Education Minister Alireza Kazemi has declared that the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab has emerged as a global symbol condemning Israel's actions against children. Kazemi's comments were made on Monday during a meeting in Tehran with officials from the Kevser Organization for Humanity Relief and Development, an NGO headquartered in Istanbul. According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Kazemi expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and its people for their solidarity following the tragedy in Minab. He announced an agreement with the Kevser Organization to establish a new school honoring the martyrs of Shajareh Tayyebeh, viewing this initiative as a demonstration of unity among the Islamic Ummah and a model of solidarity for the Muslim world and the broader international community. Kazemi emphasized that the bombing and the loss of young lives at the school reflect the oppression the Iranian nation has endured. He stressed the importance of keeping this issue prom inent in international media and political discussions, alongside the ongoing Palestinian cause. Furthermore, he revealed that the Education Ministry has set up a national headquarters to manage cultural, media, and memorial activities related to the Minab massacre. Plans are also underway to preserve the current school building as a wartime site, converting it into a national memorial and museum to document crimes against humanity committed by the child-killing enemy. The Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school was targeted on February 28, during the first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran, resulting in the death of 156 individuals, including 120 students, in the airstrike.