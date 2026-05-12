Iran, Afghanistan Plan Joint Border Market and Medical Tourism Expansion

Herat: Iran and Afghanistan are taking significant steps to enhance economic collaboration through initiatives such as medical tourism, the establishment of a joint border market, and broader trade activities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the second joint meeting on economic and border cooperation with Afghanistan's Farah Province, Iran's Consul General in Herat, Alireza Marhamati, emphasized the countries' commitment to resolving border issues, strengthening economic ties, and improving services for border communities. He highlighted that these initiatives could potentially serve as a model for cooperation along other shared borders.

Medical tourism emerged as a central theme of the discussions, with officials from both nations preparing a joint plan to facilitate medical treatment and visa services for Afghan citizens seeking healthcare in Iran. The Iranian delegation stressed that the policy aims not only at revenue generation but also focuses on assisting Afghan patients in accessing necessary medical treatment.

The scope of economic cooperation is broadening into other sectors as well. Marhamati mentioned that several Iranian delegations have visited Afghanistan to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, particularly in cotton cultivation. In the livestock sector, two slaughterhouses constructed in Herat according to Iranian standards have been approved by Iranian representatives and are expected to commence operations soon. Additionally, there is a proposal for the joint use of the Birjand slaughterhouse if live livestock is transferred to Iran.

Plans are underway to establish a joint border market, which would facilitate easier trade for residents of both countries' border regions and bolster local economies. Meanwhile, the head of the Birjand Chamber of Commerce noted that trade through the Mahirud border crossing has exceeded $2.5 billion, with potential higher figures based on Afghanistan's estimates. He emphasized that advancements in customs procedures, transport systems, and private-sector cooperation could further enhance bilateral trade and economic development in the border areas.