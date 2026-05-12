Hezbollah Chief Vows ‘Hell’ for Israel, Rejects Talks on Resistance Arms

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has declared that the resistance movement would never abandon the battlefield and warned that it would turn the field 'into hell' for the Israeli regime. In a message addressed to Hezbollah and Islamic resistance fighters on Tuesday, Sheikh Qassem praised the group's drone operations, saying, 'Your drones have terrified the occupying Israel and the most evil people in the world.'

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Hezbollah chief stressed that the weapons of the resistance are an internal Lebanese issue and will not be the subject of any negotiations. He further emphasized that the movement would neither surrender nor retreat in the face of Israeli attacks.

'We neither bow our heads nor surrender, and we will continue defending Lebanon and its people,' he said. 'No matter how long it takes and no matter how many losses we suffer, the price is less than surrender.' Sheikh Qassem also warned that Hezbollah would continue retaliating against Israeli aggression. 'We will not leave the field, and we will turn it into hell for the enemy,' he said, adding that the group would not return to conditions that existed before March 2.

The Hezbollah chief thanked Iran for supporting Lebanon and its people, as well as all parties involved in efforts to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon. He said the Iran-US ceasefire that includes ending attacks on Lebanon 'is almost the strongest card for ending the aggressions.'

The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, which was met with a firm response from the Iranian Armed Forces that forced them to ask for a ceasefire. Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah supports cooperation with the Lebanese government and favors indirect negotiations, arguing that such a format would strengthen Lebanon's negotiating position while avoiding 'free concessions' to Israel through direct talks.