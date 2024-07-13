FM urges exploration of investment opportunities between Egypt, Gulf states



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty emphasized the need to focus on exploring investment opportunities between Egypt and the Gulf states.

Abdelatty made the remarks during his meeting on Saturday 13/7/2024 with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in Cairo on Saturday.

Abdelatty highlighted the need to focus on investments, which bring benefits to both sides.

He also called for the promotion of cooperation in clean energy, tourism, vocational education, and cultural exchange, as well as encouraging the participation of the private sector from both sides in various fields.

Abdelatty praised the pivotal role of Egyptian-Gulf relations and confirmed Cairo’s keenness to enhance them.

He emphasized that the security, stability, and prosperity of the Gulf countries are crucial to Egypt’s national security interests and integral to collective Arab national security.

Abdelatty commended the significant growth witnessed in Egyptian-Gulf relat

ions across political, economic, and social cooperation.

The discussions between Albudaiwi and Abdelatty also addressed regional threats, including the situation in Gaza, ongoing tensions in Lebanon, and the continuing crisis in Yemen and the Red Sea.

The meeting highlighted the implications of Red Sea tensions on global maritime trade and the Suez Canal, further deepening the current global economic crisis.

They discussed the crises in Sudan, Libya, Syria, and Somalia, acknowledging the complexity of current regional developments.

The meeting underlined that this regional situation requires strong solidarity among Arab states to defend joint Arab interests.

Source: State Information Service Egypt