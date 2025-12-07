Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised university students for their role in elevating Iran’s standing on the international scientific stage, describing them as ‘diplomats of the field of science and knowledge.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the top Iranian diplomat made the comment in a post on his Instagram page late Saturday, on the occasion of National Student Day marked on December 7, the 16th day of the Iranian month of Azar. The occasion was designated to commemorate the killing of three University of Tehran students by Pahlavi police on December 7, 1953, who protested the visit of then US Vice President Richard Nixon to Tehran. They opposed the visit because of the United States’ role in a coup that had overthrown the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq earlier that year.

‘December 7th, Student Day, recalls that enduring moment in Iran’s contemporary history, when the pure blood of three student martyrs at the University of Tehran became a symbol of awakening and resistance to oppression in this land,’ Araghchi wrote. He added that Student Day belongs to the young people who express their demands and strive in scientific fields.

‘In an era when major powers attempt to impose their will on nations through coercion, the Iranian student stands as the true diplomat of knowledge and awareness; one who, amid storms of threats and sanctions, has upheld the banner of independence and dignity for a strong Iran in scientific forums around the world,’ the minister said, congratulating all Iranian students on the occasion.