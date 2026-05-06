Ghalibaf Outlines Five Requests for the Nation as Iran Enters ‘New Phase’ of War

Tehran: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced that Iran has entered one of the most significant wars in its modern history, urging citizens to practice conservation as a strategic defense against the enemy. He laid out five requests aimed at different segments of society, including Iranians abroad, in an effort to bolster national resilience.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ghalibaf, in his second audio message to the Iranian populace, explained that the enemy is seeking to apply economic pressure on Tehran through a maritime blockade and is attempting to create a media frenzy to dismantle national cohesion and force a surrender. He emphasized that while the enemy hopes to leverage economic pressure, Iranian experts acknowledge that the Iranian people are likely to endure hardships to preserve their country's independence, dignity, faith, and beliefs.

Ghalibaf expressed surprise that the enemy still misunderstands the Iranian nation's commitment to defending their sovereignty, even at great personal cost. He stressed the responsibility of authorities to collaborate in mitigating the economic pressures on the population. Furthermore, he urged the government to communicate its strategies regarding price hikes to maintain public confidence.

He argued that achieving victory in this conflict would establish Iran as a significant player in the international arena, facilitating both material and spiritual progress. Ghalibaf described citizen savings as the most powerful tool against the enemy, urging the public to engage in conservation efforts.

Ghalibaf outlined five specific requests for the Iranian people:

Firstly, he urged all citizens to practice savings and encourage others to do likewise. Secondly, he called for mutual support among citizens to reduce hardships while pursuing national victory and honor. Thirdly, he addressed the Basij volunteer force, asking them to prioritize meeting the needs of the people. Fourthly, he encouraged experts and elites to provide solutions to the challenges posed by the war. Lastly, he appealed to Iranians abroad, highlighting their significant economic, expert, and communication capacities, and urging them to contribute to defeating Iran's enemies.

Ghalibaf concluded by emphasizing the critical role Iranians overseas could play in overcoming the challenges facing the nation.