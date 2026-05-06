In Photos: US-Israeli War Damage Observed at Shahid Beheshti University

Tehran: Journalists and photojournalists visited Shahid Beheshti University to document the damage inflicted on student dormitories and the Laser and Plasma Research Institute as a result of the US-Israeli war of aggression on May 5, 2026.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the visit provided a closer look at the impact of the conflict on educational facilities within the university. The images captured during the visit reveal the extensive damage sustained by these key university structures, highlighting the war's effect on academic resources and infrastructure.