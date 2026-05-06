Pezeshkian Declares Muslims Will Not Surrender to External Forces

Pezeshkian: President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that no one can make Muslims surrender, emphasizing their devotion to the Almighty. 'We Muslims have already surrendered to the Almighty; no one else can make us surrender,' Pezeshkian expressed on his X account on Tuesday. According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian referenced his conversation with Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaydi, where he emphasized the need for the US to remove military threats from the region. He further asserted that followers of the Shia school cannot be coerced by force.