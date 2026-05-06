Iran Submits 35 Humanitarian Law Violation Cases to ICC Amid US-Israeli Tensions

Tehran: The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced that 35 documented cases of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) violations during the recent conflict imposed on Iran have been officially registered and accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pir-Hossein Kolivand revealed that during a recent visit by the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Tehran, the Iranian side urged for a formal declaration condemning attacks on Red Crescent facilities, hospitals, and civilian centers as illegal acts. In response, the ICRC chief issued an official letter expressing full support for the Iranian Red Crescent Society and formally condemning assaults on relief centers and civilian populations.

Kolivand also discussed with the ICRC the case of the Touska, a vessel illegally seized by the United States. He noted that the ship was transporting crucial raw materials for manufacturing dialysis machines and other essential medical supplies. The IRCS chief emphasized the ICRC's responsibility to facilitate the release of such humanitarian cargo and its crew, confirming that the vessel has already been released from seizure.