IRGC Asserts Safe Passage in Strait of Hormuz Contingent on Neutralizing Aggressor Threats

Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Navy Force has declared that safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be guaranteed if the threats posed by aggressors are effectively neutralized.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the IRGC Navy's Command Center expressed gratitude on its X account on Wednesday to captains and shipowners operating in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman for adhering to Iran's regulations concerning the Strait of Hormuz and contributing to maritime security in the region. The IRGC Navy emphasized that with the neutralization of aggressor threats and the implementation of new protocols, the passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be secure and stable.

Iran assumed control over the Strait of Hormuz in the initial days of the conflict that began on February 28, as a countermeasure to the attacks by the US and Israel, prohibiting the transit of ships from adversarial nations and those aiding them. A two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan commenced on April 8 between Iran and the United States, aimed at facilitating negotiations to potentially reopen the strait. Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump instituted a blockade on Iranian ports the following day, which Iran has labeled as a violation of the ceasefire, leading to continued restrictions in the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor, with approximately 20 percent of the world's energy supplies passing through it.