Iran Rejects UAE Claims, Warns Against ‘Collusion’ with US and Israel

Tehran: Iran has rejected 'baseless claims' by Abu Dhabi, accusing Tehran of launching missiles and drones toward the United Arab Emirates, urging the country to refrain from continued 'collusion' with the United States and Israel.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a statement issued early Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said allegations regarding Iranian attacks on the UAE were 'incorrect,' stressing that 'the defensive actions of Iran's armed forces have been solely aimed at repelling the aggression of the Americans.'

The statement added that over the past two days, 'simultaneously with the escalation of unlawful and provocative actions by American terrorist military forces in the region and their naval movements under the deceptive title of 'humanitarian,' officials in Abu Dhabi have also, in an approach contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, engaged in evident cooperation with the aggressive American party and threats against Iran's national security and interests.'

Despite this, the Foreign Ministry said it has exercised 'maximum restraint' in line with 'respect for the collective good of the region and the Islamic Ummah.'

The ministry condemned 'destructive actions' by UAE authorities, including hosting foreign military bases, and warned of 'dangerous consequences' for regional peace and stability, adding Iran 'will not hesitate' to defend its national interests.

It came after the UAE Defense Ministry announced that the Arab country had come under attack from what it called Iranian missiles and drones for the second day in a row, while Iran firmly denied being behind the attacks.