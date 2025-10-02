Tehran: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran’s enemies are trying to use the so-called snapback mechanism to harm the country’s internal cohesion and economic strength. ‘Today the enemy, through snapback mechanism, seeks to strike at the unity and economy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ Ghalibaf said at the closing ceremony of the second National Congress of 3,000 Martyrs of Semnan Province on Sunday evening.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, this statement followed the announcement by the US, Britain, Germany, and France concerning the re-imposition of anti-Iran UN Security Council resolutions and related sanctions, which had previously been lifted under a 2015 nuclear agreement. Ghalibaf emphasized that these actions aim to damage social cohesion and create economic challenges, asserting that no group or individual should undermine internal unity.

Ghalibaf also referred to economic actors as ‘the combatants of the economic war’ and highlighted the importance of addressing their issues. He stressed that Iranians are prepared to withstand the pressures if the snapback of UN sanctions is enforced, asserting their commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution. ‘The people are ready to bear all the pressures and stand by the values of the Islamic Revolution. They will never trample on their dignity,’ he stated.

He further criticized American promises as ‘deceptive’, describing American honesty as a ‘symbol of treachery’. Ghalibaf accused the US of lacking sincerity in negotiations, referencing an incident on June 13 where he claims the US attacked Iran during negotiations.