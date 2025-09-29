New york: The Islamic Republic of Iran has officially lodged a strong protest against the United Nations Secretariat’s recent move to notify member states regarding the so-called reapplication of terminated resolutions against Iran. In a formal letter dated September 28, Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addressed UN Secretary-General Ant³nio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, expressing Iran’s strongest objection to the Secretariat’s action.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani emphasized that Resolution 2231 does not grant any authority to the Secretary-General or the Secretariat to determine, declare, or notify Member States regarding the so-called reapplication of terminated resolutions. He further stated that the Resolution outlines a specific mechanism in its operative paragraphs 11 and 12. Iravani asserted that the Secretariat’s unilateral move exceeds its mandate, categorically rejecting the action as null and void, legally baseless, and in direct violation of the UN Charter.

The full text of Iravani’s letter highlights Iran’s strong stance against the Secretariat’s notification. He pointed out that Resolution 2231 does not provide any mandate to the Secretary-General or the Secretariat to notify Member States about the reapplication of terminated resolutions, placing the matter exclusively within the purview of the Security Council. Iravani recalled a precedent from October 2020, when similar claims of “snapback” by the United States led to deep divisions within the Security Council, preventing unilateral action by the Secretariat.

Iravani further criticized the Secretariat for issuing the notification despite evident disagreement among Security Council members and lack of consensus at a UNSC meeting on September 19, 2025. He accused the Secretariat of taking sides with three European countries and the United States, constituting a breach of Article 100 of the UN Charter, which obliges the Secretary-General and Secretariat staff to maintain independence and impartiality.

The letter denounces the Secretariat’s perceived partiality, stating it undermines its credibility and impartiality as an international civil service. Iran firmly rejects the Secretariat’s action, urging its immediate rectification and assurances that the Secretariat will respect its obligations under Article 100 of the Charter. The letter concludes with a request to circulate the letter as a document of the Security Council.