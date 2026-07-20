Iran and Belarus Strengthen Tourism Relations with Tehran-Minsk Direct Flights

Tehran: Iran and Belarus have moved to activate their tourism cooperation plan, with direct flight permits now issued, removing a core obstacle that had stalled practical collaboration. In a joint meeting in Tehran on Monday, attended by Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Koltsov, Iranian ministry officials, parliament members, and private-sector tourism leaders, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus signed a tourism cooperation plan at the presidential level.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the agreement aims to transform political and economic ties into concrete tourism projects, and with direct flight permits now officially issued, the primary logistical barrier has been removed. Belarus announced that all permits for launching direct flights have been issued, enabling Iranian airlines to activate the Tehran-Minsk route.

The ambassador invited Iranian tour operators to upcoming tourism exhibitions in Minsk and emphasized the need for stronger links between agencies and tourism syndicates.