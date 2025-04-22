Iran Asserts Unconditional Sovereignty Over Persian Gulf Islands: Envoy to U.N.



New York: Following the registration of the statement from the 163rd meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Sa’eed Iravani, addressed the President of the Security Council in a letter. Iravani dismissed the claims regarding interference in the sovereignty of the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, describing these assertions as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the letter was issued upon instructions from the Iranian Government in response to a letter dated 17 March 2025, from the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations. This letter had transmitted the final statement of the 163rd Session of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States. In his letter, Iravani firmly rejected the claims made in paragraphs 41 to 45 of the statement, which he described as unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs. He reaffirmed Iran’s full sovereignty over the islands and condemned any contrary claim as a violation of the principle of non-interference, as enshrined in the UN Charter.





Iravani also addressed the use of a falsified name for the Persian Gulf mentioned in paragraph 44 of the statement. He emphasized that ‘Persian Gulf’ is the only historically and legally recognized name for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula and urged respect for this designation in accordance with international norms.





The letter further criticized references in paragraph 62 of the statement, highlighting that Iran’s foreign policy is rooted in respecting international law principles, including sovereign equality and friendly relations among states. Iran remains committed to regional peace and security through inclusive engagement with all Persian Gulf countries and upholding mutual respect and constructive cooperation.





Additionally, Iravani dismissed references to Iran’s nuclear program and defensive capabilities in paragraphs 63 to 65 of the statement as unfounded. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, asserting that its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes.





The letter concluded with a request for its circulation as a document of the Security Council, underscoring Iran’s stance on its territorial sovereignty and commitment to international law.

