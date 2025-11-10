Riyadh: The third day of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games unfolded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, on November 9, featuring judo competitions across both men’s and women’s categories. The event saw participation from Iranian athletes alongside competitors from other nations.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is the sixth in its history, running from November 7 to 21. Branded as Riyadh 2025, the games carry the official slogan ‘One Nation.’ The event hosts thousands of athletes from 57 countries, coming together to compete in this multi-sport gathering.