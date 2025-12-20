Mashhad: A senior spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that Iran had established a comprehensive intelligence database on Israeli targets before the 12-day war in June, which enabled Iranian missiles to strike with precise accuracy.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, speaking at a ceremony in Mashhad, revealed that approximately 80 percent of Iran’s counterstrikes during the conflict were based on intelligence gathered in previous years. He emphasized that these operations would not have been feasible without the extensive intelligence collected.

General Naeini highlighted that Israeli media had frequently acknowledged Iran’s intelligence breaches, citing reports of 60 related cases. He noted that for every Israeli strike during the war, Iran responded by targeting equivalent facilities in the occupied territories with remarkable precision.

Based on intelligence obtained from within the Israeli regime, Iranian missile strik

es resulted in the destruction of 47 strategic centers, multiple science and technology parks, and two power plants, according to General Naeini. He further stated that without the support of the United States, ‘there would have been no trace of the Zionist regime by now.’