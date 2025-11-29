Tehran: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the recent ground and aerial attacks by the Israeli regime on the Beit Jinn area of southern Syria, which resulted in the deaths of several Syrian citizens.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a statement issued early Saturday, Baqaei emphasized the inherent right of regional nations to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity against Israeli aggression. He characterized the resistance of Syrian youth against Israeli forces as a natural and legitimate response to the ongoing acts of aggression.

Baqaei also highlighted the persistent and blatant violations of international law by the Israeli regime, noting the expansion of its crimes in the region. The spokesperson expressed regret over the United Nations Security Council’s inaction regarding these aggressions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon. He warned of the implications this situation could have on global peace and stability.