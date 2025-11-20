Beirut: Iran has strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, which killed at least 13 civilians. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the attacks as a ‘flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei pointed to repeated breaches of the November 2025 ceasefire by Israel and held the United States directly responsible for enabling continued ‘aggression and crimes’ against Lebanon and other countries in the region. Baqaei also criticized the ‘complicit silence’ of ceasefire guarantors, particularly the United States, and urged the United Nations and the international community to take serious action to halt the attacks and to prosecute those responsible.

The Israeli army claimed that its airstrike on the Palestinian refugee camp in Ein el-Hilweh had targeted members of the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement. Condemning the attack, Hamas said it had ‘no military installations in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon’ and that ‘unarmed civilians’ were killed in the Israeli strike that it said targeted an open sports field and a mosque compound.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement it signed with the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah in November 2024.