Search
Close this search box.
Recent Posts

Iran Condemns US Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker as ‘State Maritime Piracy’

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has strongly criticized the United States Navy’s seizure of a commercial vessel transporting Venezuelan oil near Venezuela’s shores, denouncing the action as a glaring instance of ‘state maritime piracy.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the US action as a clear violation of international law and principles that ensure the security and safety of global navigation. He highlighted that using US domestic laws and Washington’s sanctions as justification does not change the act’s illegal and criminal nature, referring to it as ‘armed robbery at sea.’

Baqaei further warned of the potential consequences of such actions, emphasizing the threat they pose to international peace, security, and trade. He called on all governments and international bodies to oppose these unlawful actions and to hold the United States accountable for its behavior.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when US forces seized an oil tanker near the Venezuelan coastline. The Venezuelan government has also reacted, labeling the seizure ‘a blatant robbery and an act of international piracy.’

Recent News
Popular News
Quick Links

Copyright © 2025 Iran News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.