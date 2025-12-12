Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has strongly criticized the United States Navy’s seizure of a commercial vessel transporting Venezuelan oil near Venezuela’s shores, denouncing the action as a glaring instance of ‘state maritime piracy.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei issued a statement on Thursday, condemning the US action as a clear violation of international law and principles that ensure the security and safety of global navigation. He highlighted that using US domestic laws and Washington’s sanctions as justification does not change the act’s illegal and criminal nature, referring to it as ‘armed robbery at sea.’

Baqaei further warned of the potential consequences of such actions, emphasizing the threat they pose to international peace, security, and trade. He called on all governments and international bodies to oppose these unlawful actions and to hold the United States accountable for its behavior.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when US forces seized an oil tanker near the Venezuelan coastline. The Venezuelan government has also reacted, labeling the seizure ‘a blatant robbery and an act of international piracy.’