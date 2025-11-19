Tehran: A recent statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong concerns over the United Nations Security Council resolution concerning Gaza, highlighting that the resolution undermines the rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized the drafters of the resolution for disregarding the central role of the United Nations and ignoring its past resolutions on Palestine. The Ministry emphasized its support for any regional or international efforts aimed at ending the violence against Palestinians, facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, and ensuring the withdrawal of occupying forces. However, it expressed serious reservations about the implications of the new resolution, labeled as Resolution No. 2803.

The Ministry declared that a significant portion of the resolution’s provisions contravenes the legitimate rights of Palestinians, imposing a guardianship system that hinders their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Holy Quds as its capital. The statement further accused the resolution of legitimizing the occupation of Gaza by the Zionist regime, leading to potential division and separation from Palestine’s unified geography, which it warned could have dangerous consequences.

Iran underlined the need for international forces to function under complete UN supervision to monitor ceasefire compliance and humanitarian aid distribution. It reiterated the international community’s responsibility, particularly concerning the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement, to compel the Zionist regime to cease occupying Palestinian territories.

The statement reaffirmed the legitimacy of resistance against occupation and colonialism as per international law, highlighting it as a lawful response to ongoing occupation and aggression. Iran also stressed that any discussion on the governance of Palestinian territories should occur within the framework of Palestinian consensus, rejecting externally imposed solutions.

Amidst ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank, the Ministry called for immediate international intervention to halt the Zionist regime’s actions and support Palestinian rights. It concluded by urging the United Nations Security Council and its member states to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and genocide, critiquing their inaction over the past two years.