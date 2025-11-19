Gaza city: Palestinian resistance groups, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, have sharply criticized the newly adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza, warning that it fails to uphold fundamental Palestinian rights and risks escalating regional tensions.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, condemnations poured in after the UN Security Council approved the US-sponsored resolution enabling a so-called international peace and stabilization mission in Gaza. The text, which was revised several times, authorized the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump that opened the way for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to take hold on October 10.

Hamas politburo member Mohammad Nazzal stated that despite the revisions made to the draft before the vote, the resolution failed to meet the demands of the Palestinian people. He reaffirmed Hamas’s opposition to an attempt to ‘impose international guardianship’ over Gaza under the UN umbrella. Nazzal noted that the movement is consulting with various countries to ensure that any implementation of the resolution avoids renewed conflict and does not impose negative consequences on civilians.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine also issued an equally strong rejection. Spokesman Muhammad al-Hajj Mussa called the resolution an American coup against the negotiation process, stressing that the Palestinian resistance groups had fully adhered to the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and had been preparing for phase two. He warned that any international force entering Gaza without public consent would be treated as an occupying force, adding that the current structure of the resolution could inflame tensions across the region.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry also denounced the resolution, arguing it disregards fundamental Palestinian rights, particularly their right to end the occupation, ensure self-determination, and establish an independent Palestinian state. The ministry stated that any plan that bypasses these rights is destined to fail.

UN Security Council Resolution 2803 passed with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions-China and Russia. The measure authorizes a transitional Peace Council to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and an international stabilization force tasked with disarmament operations, including collecting weapons and dismantling military infrastructure in the territory.