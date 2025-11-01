Sari: Russian investors have expressed interest in cooperating with Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran, aiming to modernize its food processing facilities and expand its agricultural sector. During a meeting with Mazandaran’s Governor General, Mehdi Younesi-Rostami, held in the provincial capital Sari, the Russian delegation outlined their investment plans.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Younesi-Rostami described the potential partnership as strategically important from both political and economic standpoints. The official highlighted that, due to the special authority given to the province by President Masoud Pezeshkian to build ties with Eurasian nations, Mazandaran is open to all foreign investments, especially from Russia.

Emphasizing the economic importance of citrus fruits, which are second to rice in the province, Younesi-Rostami called investment in this sector a strategic move to maximize the area’s agricultural potential. The Russian side mentioned the Mazandaran free trade zone as a key factor in promoting bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Russian investors presented specific proposals for investment in various sectors, including fruit juice, diet drinks, and concentrate production.