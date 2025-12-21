Islamabad: The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have held a phone conversation to review bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the telephone call. The two sides evaluated bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on regional issues.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade relations, communications, and people-to-people ties, and emphasized their mutual determination to work closely toward peace and regional development. This marks the second telephone consultation between Ishaq Dar and Araghchi in the past two weeks. The ministers also held a phone call on December 9, during which they discussed regional developments and bilateral relations.