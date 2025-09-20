Tehran: The Pro League match between Chadormalou Ardakan S.C. and Persepolis F.C. ended in a 0-0 draw on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Takhti Stadium in Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the highly anticipated match saw both teams struggling to break the deadlock over the course of 90 minutes. Despite creating several opportunities, neither side managed to convert their chances into goals, resulting in a goalless outcome.

The match, held at the iconic Takhti Stadium, was a testament to the defensive capabilities of both teams, as they successfully thwarted each other’s attempts to score. Fans of both clubs were in attendance, witnessing the intense on-pitch battle that ultimately ended without a winner.

This result leaves both Chadormalou Ardakan and Persepolis contemplating their strategies as they move forward in the Iran Pro League season, aiming to secure victories in their upcoming fixtures.