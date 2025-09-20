Dayrestan: The second edition of the ‘Noruz Zeraei’ festival was held in Dayrestan village on the southern island of Qeshm. The event took place on Friday, September 19, 2025, with the aim of showcasing the culture, traditions, and potential of the area, while promoting sustainable cultural tourism and agriculture.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the festival provided an opportunity for visitors and locals alike to engage with the rich cultural heritage of Dayrestan. The event served as a platform for introducing the unique traditions of the village, highlighting its potential to visitors interested in cultural tourism and sustainable agricultural practices.

The ‘Noruz Zeraei’ festival is part of ongoing efforts to boost the local economy by attracting tourists to the region and encouraging the preservation of traditional practices. The event’s organizers hope that by fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of local culture, they can contribute to sustainable development in the area.