Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has declared that there is “no doubt or skepticism” regarding Iran’s sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb. This assertion comes in response to renewed territorial claims by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as presented in a recent Persian Gulf Cooperation Council statement.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei addressed this issue during his weekly press briefing, where he emphasized that both historical and legal facts support Iran’s claims over the islands. He firmly rejected the UAE’s assertions, stating they hold no merit.

Baqaei also discussed the recently unveiled US national security strategy, criticizing it for prioritizing Israel’s interests over those of the United States. He noted that the strategy focuses on securing energy resources and ensuring Israeli security, dismissing Palestinian rights in the process.

On Iran’s nuclear discussions, Baqaei clarified that ongoing communications with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are routine and do not indicate new negotiations. He dismissed the notion of indirect communication channels with the US, stating that any exchanges occur through official channels.

Regarding regional affairs, Baqaei denied Iranian interference in Lebanon, affirming that Iran respects Lebanese sovereignty and decisions made by local entities like Hezbollah. He also urged Germany to reflect on its own interference in other countries’ affairs following recent comments by Germany’s foreign minister.

Baqaei further addressed controversies involving resistance groups in the Middle East, labeling them as legitimate liberation movements under international law. He also expressed concerns over border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing the impact of regional instability on Iran’s national security.

In response to US actions against Iranian nationals, Baqaei criticized the US for violating FIFA regulations by restricting Iranian football fans from attending the World Cup. He condemned reported instances of racial discrimination against Iranians in the US.

Finally, Baqaei warned against potential Israeli military operations against Iran using Azerbaijani airspace, stating that Iran will not tolerate any infringement of its sovereignty. He assured that Iran’s responses would be based on verified information and communicated transparently to the involved parties.