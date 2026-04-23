Iran: Reopening Strait of Hormuz Impossible with Gross Violation of Ceasefire

Tehran: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible with a flagrant breach of the ceasefire. A complete ceasefire has meaning only when it is not violated with the naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the world's economy and when the Israeli regime's warmongering stops on all fronts, said Ghalibaf on his X account late on Wednesday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ghalibaf emphasized that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not feasible amidst a blatant violation of the ceasefire. He expressed that the aggressors have not achieved any of their objectives through military aggression and are unlikely to achieve them through intimidation. He asserted that the acceptance of the Iranian nation's rights is the only viable path forward.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that the United States' naval blockade constitutes a breach of the ceasefire and must be lifted before negotiations can resume.