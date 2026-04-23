Somalia Closes Bab al-Mandab Strait to Israeli Shipping

Mogadishu: Somalia announces that it is banning vessels linked to the Israeli occupation from traversing the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait - a vital global shipping passage.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the move comes as a direct response to Israel's recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland. The announcement was delivered by Somalia's ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Abdullah Warfa, who issued a stern warning that any violation of Somalia's territorial sovereignty would not be tolerated.

Warfa further stated that external meddling could lead to countermeasures, such as restricting access to the key maritime route of Bab al-Mandab. The ban follows Israel's recent implementation of an agreement to exchange ambassadors with Somaliland - a region that lacks international recognition under United Nations frameworks.