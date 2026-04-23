IRNA Unveils Photo Collection Capturing US-Israeli Aggression Against Iran

Tehran: The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has released a powerful collection of 100 photographs documenting the 40 days of US-Israeli aggression against Iran. The images, captured by IRNA's photojournalists, provide a visual account of the conflict that began earlier this year.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the conflict was initiated on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, resulting in the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders. After 40 days of intense conflict, a ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan on April 8, allowing for a two-week pause in hostilities. However, negotiations to reach a permanent resolution have yet to yield conclusive results.

The photo collection serves as a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Iran and its people. The release of these images aims to shed light on the severity of the aggression and its impact on the nation.