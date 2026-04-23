Pezeshkian Calls Blockade, Threats, Breach of Commitments ‘Main Obstacles’ to Genuine Negotiations

Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian says that breach of commitments, blockade, and threats are the major obstacles to genuine negotiations. 'The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,' said Pezeshkian on his X account late on Wednesday. Breach of commitments, blockade, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations, he noted. Addressing the United States, Pezeshkian noted that 'the world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions.'

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, earlier, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters has said the Iranian Armed Forces will respond appropriately to any breach of commitment by the enemy.