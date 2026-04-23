US-Israeli Aggression Blamed for Instability in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has identified the aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran as the principal cause of insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi made this assertion during a meeting with Chung Byung-ha, South Korea's special envoy to Iran, who visited Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi detailed the actions of the US and Israel during their forty-day military aggression against Iran. He emphasized the need for countries to clearly and decisively condemn the aggression and the crimes committed against the Iranian nation. Iran has implemented measures in line with international and domestic laws to protect its security and interests against these threats.

Araghchi assigned responsibility for the consequences of this situation to the aggressor parties. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening relations between Iran and South Korea, expressing Tehran's willingness to enhance mutual ties.

Chung Byung-ha acknowledged the importance of enhancing relations with Iran. He expressed optimism that ongoing diplomatic efforts would lead to the end of hostilities and the establishment of peace and stability in the region.