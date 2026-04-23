US-Israeli Aggression Threatens Global Food Security: Minister

Bandar seri begawan: Iran's minister of agriculture says that the illegal war by the United States and the Israeli regime in the region has cast a shadow over global and regional food security. Speaking via an online address at the 38th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Thursday, Gholamreza Nouri said that US aggression poses a serious threat to achieving the goal of zero hunger.According to Islamic Republic News Agency, US-Israeli aggressions have disrupted supply chains, particularly in the energy and fertilizer markets, he said. The minister called on all regional and independent countries to strongly condemn the military aggression and illegal blockade of Iran, urging efforts toward a permanent and sustainable halt to unlawful attacks and the continuation of agricultural production.Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that a large-scale tree planting program has been underway in Iran for the past three years. Backed by a network of res earch institutions and prominent scholars in various sciences, including fisheries science, Iran is well-prepared for participation in water transformation programs.