Baku: Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have signed a rail cooperation memorandum to advance the western route of the International North-South Transportation Corridor. The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Transport Council, held in Baku with delegations from 15 member states.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the three sides endorsed a framework for ‘long-term and beneficial cooperation’ focused on strengthening transit capabilities along the corridor. The main objectives include establishing fixed pricing for freight transport on the western route, setting competitive unified rates, and expanding logistics services.

With the signing of the memorandum, the railway chiefs underlined their commitment to sustained bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They said the initiative is intended to transform the western branch of the corridor into an active regional transit route, supporting broader connectivity efforts between Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and other participating countries.