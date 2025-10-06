Iranian Ambassador Engages in Strategic Talks with Iraqi National Wisdom Leader

Baghdad: Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, has engaged in a significant meeting with Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, to deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a statement from al-Hakim’s office revealed that the discussions between the two officials centered on enhancing bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran. Their dialogue aimed at fostering cooperation that would be beneficial for both nations, focusing on deepening Islamic, cultural, economic, and political ties.

Al-Hakim highlighted the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq as a pivotal event with the potential to transition the country from a state of fragile stability to a more enduring one. He emphasized that establishing stability and tranquility in the region is crucial for achieving international security.

During the meeting, the Iraqi cleric also stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian people, providing aid to refugees, and

rebuilding cities devastated by conflict. Al-Hakim advocated for resolving issues through dialogue, showcasing a commitment to peaceful and constructive engagement in regional affairs.