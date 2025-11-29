Tehran: The 6th International Fajr Cup weightlifting competitions were held on December 28, 2025, in Tehran. The event featured competitions across the 94kg, 110kg, and super-heavyweight categories, drawing attention from weightlifting enthusiasts and professionals.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, an Iranian weightlifter emerged victorious in the super-heavyweight category, showcasing impressive strength and technique. The competition brought together a diverse array of athletes, all vying for top honors in their respective weight classes.