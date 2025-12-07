Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Azerbaijan on Sunday for a series of discussions with senior officials in Baku. Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, announced the visit and stated that Araghchi will engage in talks with the Azerbaijani president, the foreign minister, and other high-ranking officials.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the agenda for the talks will focus on strengthening Tehran-Baku relations and addressing both regional and international developments. Iran and Azerbaijan have maintained a strong relationship for the past three decades, leveraging deep historical, cultural, and religious connections that have existed since Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991. These ties have fostered significant potential for cooperation between the two nations.