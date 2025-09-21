Zagreb: Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team clinched the world championship title on Saturday at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, held in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to 21. The country’s freestyle wrestling team also emerged victorious, securing the championship title at the same event.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the triumphs were met with widespread celebration across the country and drew praise from government officials. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has lauded the achievements of Iranian wrestlers in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, noting that Iran’s athletes demonstrated their determination, national pride, and invincibility spirits.

In reaction to the news, Baghaei wrote a congratulatory message on his X account late on Saturday, emphasizing that the wrestlers had once again elevated Iran’s name on the global stage, portraying their success as a reflection of national pride. Baghaei noted that these achievements went beyond the mere collection of medals, describing them as a testament to the determination, honor, and resilience of the Iranian people.