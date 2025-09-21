Tehran: Amnesty International has urged the global community to impose immediate economic sanctions on Israel over its ongoing war on Gaza.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Agnes Callamard, the Secretary-General of Amnesty International, expressed to Al Jazeera that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, which has been facilitated by the complicity and support of states, organizations, and companies around the world.

Callamard highlighted that thousands of companies globally have been directly supporting Israel, thereby extending the occupying regime’s war efforts in Gaza. She described the occupation of Gaza City as an act aimed at erasing Palestinian culture and history through forced displacement. Callamard emphasized that imposing economic sanctions on Israel is necessary, as verbal condemnation alone is insufficient.

Her statements come amid increasing international pressure on Israel. Alon Ben David, a military analyst for Israel’s Channel 13, recently acknowledged in an article for the daily Maariv that Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet are experiencing unprecedented global isolation. Ben David pointed out that not only the Arab and Islamic world but also a majority of countries worldwide are united against Israel.

He further noted that over 140 countries are preparing to formally recognize the Palestinian state, highlighting Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.