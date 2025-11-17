Moscow: Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has departed for Russia to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Heading a delegation of political and economic officials, Aref left Tehran on Monday morning for Moscow, where the SCO meeting will be held the following day.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, speaking with reporters at Mehrabad Airport, southwestern Tehran, before his departure, the vice-president said that Iran has expanded its relations with the SCO in all fields since becoming an official member of the organization in 2023. Regarding the Moscow meeting, he mentioned that ten draft agreements have been prepared that would pave the way for regional and multilateral cooperation, as well as collaboration with other institutions, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the UN’s cultural agency, UNESCO.

Aref also noted that he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with officials from other participating countries during the Moscow meeting.