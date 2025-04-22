General

IRGC Reaffirms Commitment to Defend Iran’s Sacred Values

iadminComments Off on IRGC Reaffirms Commitment to Defend Iran’s Sacred Values


Tehran: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized the unwavering resolve of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in defending the nation’s fundamental values. In a statement marking the anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment, the military body highlighted the critical role of the IRGC in strengthening the country’s deterrence capabilities and addressing any threats.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the statement traces the IRGC’s origins to the visionary leadership of the late Imam Khomeini. Founded to protect the Islamic Revolution and its principles, the IRGC has been instrumental in promoting unity and cooperation with other military branches and the Basij forces. This collaboration is guided by the leadership of Imam Khomeini and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, particularly in opposing global dominance.



The IRGC’s contributions extend beyond military duties, playing a pivotal role in Iran’s self-reliance and development. The corps has been actively involved in infrastructure projects and scientific endeavors, all aimed at benefiting the Iranian populace.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

Kuwait Amir congratulates Costa Rica on Nat’l Day

iadmin

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Saturday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his country’s National Day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Rodrigo good heal…

General

Iran expresses sympathy towards Sierra Leone on tanker explosion

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA – Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed sympathy towards Sierra Leone over the death of tens of people in a tanker explosion.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday expressed…

General

The President of the Republic confirms support and backing for all steps and treatments to reach a healthy society free from drugs

iadmin

President of the Republic Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received today, Monday, at Baghdad Palace, Adnan Al-Juhaishi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

The President stressed, during the meeting, the support…