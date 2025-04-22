IRGC Reaffirms Commitment to Defend Iran’s Sacred Values



Tehran: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized the unwavering resolve of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in defending the nation’s fundamental values. In a statement marking the anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment, the military body highlighted the critical role of the IRGC in strengthening the country’s deterrence capabilities and addressing any threats.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the statement traces the IRGC’s origins to the visionary leadership of the late Imam Khomeini. Founded to protect the Islamic Revolution and its principles, the IRGC has been instrumental in promoting unity and cooperation with other military branches and the Basij forces. This collaboration is guided by the leadership of Imam Khomeini and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, particularly in opposing global dominance.





The IRGC’s contributions extend beyond military duties, playing a pivotal role in Iran’s self-reliance and development. The corps has been actively involved in infrastructure projects and scientific endeavors, all aimed at benefiting the Iranian populace.

