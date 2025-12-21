Tehran: The deputy chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has commented on the repeated threats by the Israeli regime, suggesting they are indicative of turmoil and weakness. Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that Iran is vigilantly observing all regional and international developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in an interview with the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV network, Vahidi discussed the impending visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States and the regime’s increasingly hostile rhetoric against Iran. He remarked on the serious challenges faced by Israel, which has not succeeded in achieving its objectives, particularly during the June aggression against Iran.

Vahidi highlighted that Tehran is meticulously tracking developments, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the situation. He suggested that Israeli officials are trying to project a misleading image to hide their vulnerabilities, engaging in media and psychological warfare targeting Iran.

He asserted that Israeli claims and propaganda would not produce effective results. Furthermore, Vahidi pointed out that Israel’s standing on the international stage is increasingly isolated, and its attempts to navigate its current predicament are proving futile.

Al Mayadeen reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) previously stated that the Israeli military had managed to destroy less than three percent of Iran’s missile launch platforms, affirming that Iran’s missile capabilities remain robust and ready.