Baku: Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi has emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in satellite communications and infrastructure between Tehran and Baku. During a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Rashad Nabiyev, held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Hashemi highlighted the technical commonalities that can lead to convergence in developing space-based services and spectrum management.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hashemi noted that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have strengthened, particularly following President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Baku. He underscored the long-standing friendship and inseparable bonds between the two countries, stressing that digital and infrastructure cooperation forms a critical part of their strategic interests.

Hashemi pointed out that both countries face significant challenges in managing frequency arrangements and signal management in border areas. He discussed the potential for collaboration in digital governance, telecommunication networks, and joint IT projects, expressing Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation in satellites, infrastructure, data transfer, and cybersecurity.

Tehran is open to creating sustainable strategic routes for data transfer along the North-South and East-West corridors, Hashemi reiterated. Meanwhile, Nabiyev expressed Azerbaijan’s willingness to cooperate in developing sensing satellites, cybersecurity, and joint space projects. He proposed drafting a joint memorandum of understanding in ICT, forming a specialized ICT committee, and holding B2B meetings to explore new capacities and partnerships between Iranian and Azerbaijani companies.