Islamabad: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, while en route to Iraq, extended a message of goodwill and respect to the Iranian leadership and nation as his plane entered Iranian airspace. The message was directed towards the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Pakistani Presidential office in Islamabad released a statement regarding this diplomatic gesture. President Zardari’s message, which was delivered as his plane traveled from Islamabad to Baghdad, emphasized solidarity and mutual respect between Pakistan and Iran. The goodwill message underscores the significance of fostering stronger relations between the two neighboring countries with deep historical ties.

The Pakistani ambassador to Tehran also took to his official X account to reiterate President Zardari’s gesture. The ambassador highlighted that the message reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to stronger bilateral relations and coincided with the Iranian celebration of Yalda Night, a cultural tradition symbolizing hope, joy, and compassion. The spirit of Yalda Night, as mentioned in the message, reflects the social and cultural affinities shared by the two nations, further strengthening their bond.